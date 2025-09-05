'Weapons' digital release date announced: When and where to watch

Special features will be available on physical formats

If you're into behind-the-scenes extras, Weapons arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD October 14 with a bunch of special features.

You'll get a peek into Cregger's creative process in "Making Horror Personal," see how the cast brought their characters to life in "Weaponized," and dive into creepy design details with production designer Tom Hammock in "Texture of Terror."

Perfect for anyone who loves seeing how horror movies come together.