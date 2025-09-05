'Weapons' digital release date announced: When and where to watch
Weapons, the latest horror film from Zach Cregger, hits digital platforms on September 9, 2025.
The story centers on a small town shaken by the mysterious disappearance of a classroom full of kids, with Julia Garner and Josh Brolin leading the cast.
The movie has already made waves at the box office, pulling in almost $140 million in the US and about $250 million worldwide.
Special features will be available on physical formats
If you're into behind-the-scenes extras, Weapons arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD October 14 with a bunch of special features.
You'll get a peek into Cregger's creative process in "Making Horror Personal," see how the cast brought their characters to life in "Weaponized," and dive into creepy design details with production designer Tom Hammock in "Texture of Terror."
Perfect for anyone who loves seeing how horror movies come together.