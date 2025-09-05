Box office: 'The Conjuring' beats 'The Nun's record in India
The Conjuring: Last Rites just set a new record for horror movies in India, earning ₹17 crore on its opening day (September 5, 2025).
That's more than any other horror film has managed here before—beating out the previous record-holder, The Nun.
Even with new films like Baaghi 4 and Madhraasi releasing at the same time, Indian audiences clearly showed up for this one.
'Last Rites' earns ₹21 crore on day 1
Directed by Michael Chaves and starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, Last Rites pulled in a total of ₹21 crore on day one—including ₹43 lakh from midnight screenings.
For context, The Nun's opening day back in 2018 was ₹10 crore.
With such a strong start, this final chapter of The Conjuring Universe could set even more box office milestones if the momentum keeps up through the weekend.