Box office: 'The Conjuring' beats 'The Nun's record in India Entertainment Sep 05, 2025

The Conjuring: Last Rites just set a new record for horror movies in India, earning ₹17 crore on its opening day (September 5, 2025).

That's more than any other horror film has managed here before—beating out the previous record-holder, The Nun.

Even with new films like Baaghi 4 and Madhraasi releasing at the same time, Indian audiences clearly showed up for this one.