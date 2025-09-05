Box office collection: 'Baaghi 4' beats 'Bengal Files' by miles

'Baaghi 4's storyline and 'The Bengal Files' plot

Baaghi 4 marks Shroff's return to his action roots after four years, teaming up with Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa for a revenge-fueled martial arts story. Harnaaz Sandhu also joins in a key role as Ronnie faces challenges from his past.

Meanwhile, The Bengal Files takes on historic events like Direct Action Day (1946), connecting them to the kidnapping of a Dalit journalist and a politician—though its slow start means it'll need word-of-mouth to pick up steam among moviegoers.