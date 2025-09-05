Next Article
Box office: 'Lokah Chapter 1' zooms past ₹120cr worldwide
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which released eight days ago, has pulled in a massive ₹54.35 crore net (₹63.50 crore gross) across India in its first eight days.
The film's buzz is only growing—collections jumped 13% on September 4, hitting ₹8 crore as it heads into its second weekend.
Outperforms other regional films
Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Lokah Chapter 1 has already outperformed recent Malayalam hits like Marco and ARM, plus even topped the Tamil-Telugu film Kuberaa worldwide. Its global earnings are now at ₹120 crore (just under $7 million internationally).
Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and more, this movie also kicks off the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe—fans are loving its storytelling and performances.