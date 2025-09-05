Box office: 'Lokah Chapter 1' zooms past ₹120cr worldwide

Outperforms other regional films

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan, Lokah Chapter 1 has already outperformed recent Malayalam hits like Marco and ARM, plus even topped the Tamil-Telugu film Kuberaa worldwide. Its global earnings are now at ₹120 crore (just under $7 million internationally).

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and more, this movie also kicks off the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe—fans are loving its storytelling and performances.