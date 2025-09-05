Next Article
Lisa flaunts rare Hermes Birkin bag worth $300,000
BLACKPINK's Lisa was spotted in Seoul showing off an incredibly rare Hermes Faubourg Birkin bag.
This special edition, released in 2021, is inspired by the Paris Hermes store and crafted from matte alligator skin with matching handles—a serious flex for any fashion lover.
Bag is a tribute to Hermes's flagship store
The Faubourg Birkin isn't your average designer bag.
With its three tiny windows, orange awnings, and a little shopping bag charm, it's basically a tribute to Hermes's legendary flagship store on Rue du Faubourg in Paris.
Price tag? Up to $300,000.
Other accessories that Lisa carried
Lisa didn't stop there—she was also seen carrying a bold red Louis Vuitton bag.
And for a touch of fun, a brown Labubu plush toy was seen in her car, showcasing her love for playful collectibles.