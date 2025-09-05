Ajay Devgn, Danish launch Lens Vault Studios; reveal future plans
Ajay Devgn and his nephew Danish Devgn just launched Lens Vault Studios (LVS), a new creative space focused on tech-driven content—think films, streaming platforms, branded projects, and immersive experiences powered by VFX, animation, and AI.
Ajay is taking the lead as chairman, while Danish is founder and CEO.
Blending creativity with tech
LVS wants to shake up how stories are told by blending creativity with advanced tech like AR/VR and animation.
Ajay describes LVS as a space to empower creators and help Indian media shine globally.
Danish says their goal is to build original ideas that really connect with audiences everywhere.
Making India a global production hub
Following their recent AI venture Prismix, LVS aims to make India a hub for top-quality productions using innovative tools.
Ajay describes the launch of Lens Vault Studios as a step toward redefining the creative landscape.