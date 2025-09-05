Next Article
Kriti Sanon nails effortless ethnic look at Ganesh Chaturthi
For this year's Ganesh Chaturthi at the T-Series office, Kriti Sanon ditched her usual glam and went for a breezy pink ethnic set with white and green floral prints.
The look featured a flared kurta, matching palazzo pants, and a light dupatta—proving festive style doesn't have to be over the top.
The actor's look in detail
Kriti kept things low-key with just tinted sunglasses and no heavy jewelry, letting her outfit shine.
Her makeup was fresh and natural with soft waves in her hair—showing that comfort and tradition can totally go hand in hand.