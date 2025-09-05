Kriti Sanon nails effortless ethnic look at Ganesh Chaturthi Entertainment Sep 05, 2025

For this year's Ganesh Chaturthi at the T-Series office, Kriti Sanon ditched her usual glam and went for a breezy pink ethnic set with white and green floral prints.

The look featured a flared kurta, matching palazzo pants, and a light dupatta—proving festive style doesn't have to be over the top.