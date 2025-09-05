'Not there to talk about jeans': Sydney Sweeney on controversy Entertainment Sep 05, 2025

Sydney Sweeney brushed off questions about her recent jeans ad controversy while at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for her new movie, Christy.

She told Vanity Fair, "I'm there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I'm not there to talk about jeans. The movie's about Christy, and that's what I'll be there to talk about."