'Not there to talk about jeans': Sydney Sweeney on controversy
Sydney Sweeney brushed off questions about her recent jeans ad controversy while at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for her new movie, Christy.
She told Vanity Fair, "I'm there to support my movie and the people involved in making it, and I'm not there to talk about jeans. The movie's about Christy, and that's what I'll be there to talk about."
More about Sweeney's film 'Christy'
Christy is a biographical sports drama directed by David Michod. Sweeney plays Christy Martin, a trailblazing boxer from the 1990s who survived an attempted murder by her husband in 2010.
To get into character, Sweeney gained over 13.61kg and trained hard.
The film premiered at TIFF on September 5, 2024, and is set to be released theatrically on November 7.
The jeans ad controversy
Sweeney's recent jeans ad drew criticism online.
While fans discussed the campaign, Sweeney has chosen not to address it publicly—she's keeping her attention on promoting Christy instead.