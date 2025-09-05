Next Article
'Die My Love': Teaser of Jennifer Lawrence's Cannes hit out
The first teaser for "Die My Love" just dropped, showing Jennifer Lawrence in a gripping role that wowed Cannes earlier this year with a nine-minute standing ovation.
Directed by Lynne Ramsay, the film arrives November 7 and follows Grace, a mother navigating intense emotional struggles.
Supporting cast, source material, and trailer's theme
Lawrence is joined by Robert Pattinson as her husband, plus LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek, and Nick Nolte.
Adapted from Ariana Harwicz's novel, the story dives deep into postnatal depression and bipolar disorder.
The trailer's set to Shirley Ellis's "The Clapping Song," hinting at an emotional journey ahead.