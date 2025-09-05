Next Article
'Ghaati' cast salaries: Anushka Shetty leads with ₹6cr paycheck
Anushka Shetty's new Telugu film, Ghaati, just landed in theaters, and the cast's paychecks are making headlines.
Shetty reportedly earned ₹6cr for her lead role, while Jagapati Babu took home ₹3cr for playing the main villain.
Rao Ramesh rounded out the top trio with a ₹1cr salary.
More about 'Ghaati'
Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, Ghaati is an action-packed crime drama following a woman's journey from victim to legend in the cannabis world.
Released worldwide on September 5, 2025, its success will likely hinge on Shetty's strong fanbase and how audiences vibe with the story.