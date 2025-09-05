'Bigg Boss 19': Comedians Munawar, Aditya join Salman for weekend
This weekend on Bigg Boss 19, comedians Munawar Faruqui and Aditya Kulshreshtha are joining Salman Khan for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
With the house getting intense lately—thanks to constant arguments and emotional outbursts—their humor is expected to lighten things up.
Fans are looking forward to some much-needed laughs and fun interactions with both the host and housemates.
Munawar's return and Aditya's debut
Munawar Faruqui, who won Bigg Boss back in Season 17, returns for a special appearance, adding a nostalgic vibe for longtime viewers.
Meanwhile, it's Aditya Kulshreshtha's first time on the show, promising fresh comedic energy.
After last week's star-studded guest episode with Baaghi 4 actors, this mix of nostalgia and new jokes should keep things entertaining this weekend.