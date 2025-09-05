'Bigg Boss 19': Comedians Munawar, Aditya join Salman for weekend Entertainment Sep 05, 2025

This weekend on Bigg Boss 19, comedians Munawar Faruqui and Aditya Kulshreshtha are joining Salman Khan for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

With the house getting intense lately—thanks to constant arguments and emotional outbursts—their humor is expected to lighten things up.

Fans are looking forward to some much-needed laughs and fun interactions with both the host and housemates.