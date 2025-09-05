Anurag Kashyap explains why 'Nishaanchi' isn't 'Gangs of Wasseypur' repeat
Anurag Kashyap wants everyone to know his new film Nishaanchi isn't a repeat of his 2012 cult hit Gangs of Wasseypur.
"Wasseypur is not the whole of North India, and Nishaanchi is as different from Wasseypur as Kanpur is 840km apart from Lucknow," he explained, adding that this time he's drawing from his own life rather than secondhand stories.
'Nishaanchi' stars Aaishvary Thackeray in double role
Hitting theaters on September 19, 2025, Nishaanchi stars newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray playing twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo.
Set in early-2000s small-town Uttar Pradesh, the film taps into Kashyap's own memories growing up in Kanpur and Lucknow—expect plenty of local language, humor, and culture.
Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh with Jar Pictures and Flip Films.
What's different this time?
Unlike the gang wars and gritty legacy of Gangs of Wasseypur, Nishaanchi is more personal for Kashyap—a blend of crime, family drama, and regional flavor rooted in his own experiences.
It marks a fresh chapter in his storytelling journey.