Anurag Kashyap explains why 'Nishaanchi' isn't 'Gangs of Wasseypur' repeat Entertainment Sep 05, 2025

Anurag Kashyap wants everyone to know his new film Nishaanchi isn't a repeat of his 2012 cult hit Gangs of Wasseypur.

"Wasseypur is not the whole of North India, and Nishaanchi is as different from Wasseypur as Kanpur is 840km apart from Lucknow," he explained, adding that this time he's drawing from his own life rather than secondhand stories.