Box office collection: 'Mirai' nears ₹100 crore worldwide
Entertainment
Mirai, the Telugu action film starring Teja Sajja and directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni, has been on a winning streak since its release on September 12, 2025.
The movie, with total collections nearing ₹100 crore worldwide—earning ₹8 crore just on its fourth day—and is close to $2 million in the US alone.
Film was profitable even before release
With no big Telugu releases right now, Mirai keeps drawing crowds.
Made on a ₹50 crore budget, it beat distributor targets within three days and was profitable even before hitting theaters thanks to JioHotstar grabbing digital rights for ₹40 crore.
Strong performances from Ritika Nayak, Manchu Manoj, and Shriya Saran are getting lots of love, and with Dussehra around the corner, even more families are expected to join the hype.