Box office collection: 'Mirai' nears ₹100 crore worldwide

Film was profitable even before release

With no big Telugu releases right now, Mirai keeps drawing crowds.

Made on a ₹50 crore budget, it beat distributor targets within three days and was profitable even before hitting theaters thanks to JioHotstar grabbing digital rights for ₹40 crore.

Strong performances from Ritika Nayak, Manchu Manoj, and Shriya Saran are getting lots of love, and with Dussehra around the corner, even more families are expected to join the hype.