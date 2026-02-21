Box office collection: Siddhant-Mrunal's 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' starts slow
"Do Deewane Seher Mein," directed by Ravi Udyawar and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, follows two awkward millennials trying to find themselves—and each other—in Mumbai's fast-paced world.
Produced by Bhansali Productions and Zee Studios, the film dives into themes of self-doubt, ambition, and unexpected connections.
'Do Deewane...' beats 'Assi' on Day 1
The movie earned ₹1.25 crore on opening day—better than Taapsee Pannu's "Assi" (₹0.70 crore).
Advance bookings brought in ₹84.75 lakh from 2,900 shows, selling about 32,000 tickets across India.
Mixed reviews and competition could affect film's performance
Despite its decent start, the film is up against new releases like "O'Romeo" and "Tu Yaa Main."
Occupancy rates were modest overall but picked up for night shows.
Reviews are mixed: critics liked the chemistry between the leads and how the film handles insecurity but felt it started off slow.
If word-of-mouth spreads positively, collections could pick up over the weekend.