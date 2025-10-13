Box office collection: 'Sunny Sanskari' set to cross ₹50cr
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor team up in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a 2024 romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan.
Released on October 2, the film had to compete with Rishab Shetty's big-budget Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, but still managed to draw crowds and maintain a steady presence at the box office despite fluctuations.
Looking at film in numbers
Sunny Sanskari opened at ₹9.25 crore, dipped slightly on day two, then picked up over the weekend.
By day 11, it had earned ₹49.6 crore and is expected to cross the ₹50 crore mark soon—likely finishing between ₹52-55 crore, according to box office projections.
Not bad considering Kantara's massive haul of over ₹140 crore in Hindi alone.
What's next for Dhawan?
After this box office run, Dhawan is set for more big releases: Border 2 with Sunny Deol and Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai alongside his dad David Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde.
Looks like he's not slowing down anytime soon!