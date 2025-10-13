Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam member arrested for comments on HC judge

CBI probe ordered into tragedy

The High Court set up a Special Investigation Team led by Inspector General Asra Garg. The High Court criticized TVK chief Vijay for not meeting victims' families.

Allegations of negligence and delayed response have put more pressure on TVK.

The Supreme Court has since ordered a CBI probe into the tragedy, with oversight from a panel headed by ex-SC judge Ajay Rastogi.

Two TVK officials have been arrested, while police are searching for General Secretary Bussy Anand after his bail plea was rejected.

The ruling DMK party has denied any political conspiracy behind the disaster.