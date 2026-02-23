Box office collection: Taapsee's 'Assi' struggles to earn
Assi, a courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu and directed by Anubhav Sinha, explores themes of sexual assault and legal battles.
The film opened quietly, earning ₹1 crore on Friday, rising to ₹1.6 crore on Saturday (with 13.2% occupancy), but dipping to ₹1.37 crore on Sunday (12.19% occupancy).
Its total for the first three days is just ₹3.97 crore.
'Thappad' had earned ₹14.66 crore in its opening weekend
For context, Taapsee and Sinha's previous film Thappad had a much stronger opening weekend with ₹14.66 crore—over three times higher than Assi's debut.
Assi also features an ensemble cast including Kani Kusruti, Revathi, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa.
Film might gain momentum in coming days
Even though there are no big releases until mid-March giving it some breathing room in theaters, Assi still faces competition from O'Romeo and Do Deewane Seher Mein right now.
Its unique subject might pull in more viewers if word of mouth picks up—but so far the buzz is pretty low-key.