Box office collection: Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' nears ₹10 crore
Teja Sajja's fantasy action film Mirai is making waves, nearly reaching ₹10 crore in Hindi markets.
The movie kicked off with ₹1.4 crore on its first day and pulled in a solid ₹7 crore over the weekend, with Sunday bringing in the highest numbers.
Film is expected to cross ₹10 crore mark soon
Mirai held strong on Monday with just a small 10% dip, adding about ₹1.2 crore and taking its total to ₹8.25 crore.
Thanks to discounted tickets and positive word-of-mouth, it's expected to cross the ₹10 crore mark soon—but with Jolly LLB 3 releasing on September 19, 2025, Mirai will need to keep up its momentum against new competition.