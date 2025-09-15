Box office collection: Teja Sajja's 'Mirai' nears ₹10 crore

Film is expected to cross ₹10 crore mark soon

Mirai held strong on Monday with just a small 10% dip, adding about ₹1.2 crore and taking its total to ₹8.25 crore.

Thanks to discounted tickets and positive word-of-mouth, it's expected to cross the ₹10 crore mark soon—but with Jolly LLB 3 releasing on September 19, 2025, Mirai will need to keep up its momentum against new competition.