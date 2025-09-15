'Trick 'r Treat' returning to theaters with new 4K restoration
Trick 'r Treat, the cult-favorite Halloween horror film, is heading back to US theaters for two nights only—October 14 and 16, 2025.
Fans can catch a fresh 4K restoration of the movie along with director Michael Dougherty's original 1996 animated short, Season's Greetings—the first time many will see where Sam, Halloween's rule enforcer, began.
No streaming or digital release yet
This special event is strictly in theaters—no streaming or digital release has been announced for the new versions yet.
The screening comes from Legendary Pictures, Warner Bros., Saga Arts, and Fathom Entertainment.
'Trick 'r Treat' and its short origins
Season's Greetings started as a student film before inspiring Trick 'r Treat (released in 2007), which became a cult hit after its DVD release in 2009.
With sequel plans still on hold, this rerelease is a rare treat for longtime fans and newcomers alike.