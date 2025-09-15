'Trick 'r Treat' returning to theaters with new 4K restoration Entertainment Sep 15, 2025

Trick 'r Treat, the cult-favorite Halloween horror film, is heading back to US theaters for two nights only—October 14 and 16, 2025.

Fans can catch a fresh 4K restoration of the movie along with director Michael Dougherty's original 1996 animated short, Season's Greetings—the first time many will see where Sam, Halloween's rule enforcer, began.