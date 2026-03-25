Box office collection: 'The Kerala Story 2' mints ₹41cr+
Entertainment
The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, starring Ulka Gupta, Aishwarya Ojha, and Aditi Bhatia, finished its theatrical run in India with a total of ₹41.506 crore net.
Even in its fourth week (up against new releases like Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge), it managed to bring in an extra ₹0.60 lakh (est.).
'The Kerala Story 2' turned a profit
While it didn't match the blockbuster success of the first film (which made a massive ₹220 crore net), The Kerala Story 2 still turned a profit thanks to its low budget.
Like other sequels such as The Bengal Files, it saw lower numbers than the original but stood out for staying profitable despite tougher competition.