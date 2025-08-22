Next Article
Box office: 'Dhadak 2' continues to impress, nears ₹200cr
"Dhadak 2," starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, has been steadily climbing the box office since its August 1, 2025 release.
Thanks to strong word-of-mouth, the film is now showing on even more screens nationwide.
Audiences are connecting with its blend of an emotional love story and a meaningful social message.
Film is now on over 3,000 screens in India
Directed by Shazia Iqbal, "Dhadak 2" follows Nilesh and Vidhi as they navigate college life and the challenges of caste differences.
The honest storytelling and standout performances have sparked conversations among viewers, making it a favorite for those looking for both heart and substance in their movies.