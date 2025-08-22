Next Article
Raza Murad files complaint over death hoax, calls it 'shameful'
Veteran actor Raza Murad has filed a police complaint in Mumbai after a fake online post claimed he had died, complete with a tribute and fake date of death.
The hoax quickly spread, leading to worried calls and messages from friends and fans worldwide.
Murad called the rumor "shameful" and urged that those behind it face consequences.
Murad's take on false rumors
Murad shared that these kinds of false rumors can be really harmful for public figures, saying, "This is wrong, and whoever does this should be punished."
Known for his deep voice and roles in over 250 films like Prem Rog and Padmaavat, he's still active in the industry.
Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and are investigating to track down whoever started the hoax.