Box office: 'Dhadak 2' trails behind 'Dhadak's opening Entertainment Aug 02, 2025

Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, opened in theaters this Friday but saw a slow start, earning just ₹3.35 crore on its first day.

That's a big drop compared to the original Dhadak's ₹8 crore debut and even trails behind Son of Sardaar 2's recent opening.