Box office: 'Dhadak 2' trails behind 'Dhadak's opening
Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, opened in theaters this Friday but saw a slow start, earning just ₹3.35 crore on its first day.
That's a big drop compared to the original Dhadak's ₹8 crore debut and even trails behind Son of Sardaar 2's recent opening.
'Dhadak 2' fails to surpass previous films of leads
The film's opening day earnings are also lower than Chaturvedi's last film Yudhra (₹4.5 crore) and far below Dimri's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which kicked off with a massive ₹35.5 crore.
This is what happens in 'Dhadak 2'
Dhadak 2 is a romantic drama tackling caste-based discrimination, following a law student who faces harassment for loving his classmate.
It's produced by Dharma Productions and is actually inspired by the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal—so it aims to mix social issues with heartfelt storytelling.