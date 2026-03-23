Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' collects ₹454cr+ in extended opening weekend
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is making serious waves since its March 19 release.
Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and more, the film has already pulled in a whopping ₹454.12 crore net in India by the end of its extended opening weekend (including paid previews), even as debates swirl around it.
Controversial yet commercially successful
The movie dropped big across India, showing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam across 21,633 shows on its opening day. This massive rollout helped boost its record-breaking numbers.
Despite some critics calling it propaganda, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma stood by the film's bold style and hailed it as redefining Indian cinema.
High IMDb score; celebs' praises
Fans seem to love it: IMDb scores sit at an impressive 8.7/10 from more than 18,000 votes.
Celebs like Alia Bhatt and SS Rajamouli have praised the film too.
Kangana Ranaut even compared Aditya Dhar to legends like Spielberg and Nolan, pretty high praise!