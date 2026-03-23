Box office: 'Dhurandhar 2' collects ₹454cr+ in extended opening weekend Entertainment Mar 23, 2026

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is making serious waves since its March 19 release.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, and more, the film has already pulled in a whopping ₹454.12 crore net in India by the end of its extended opening weekend (including paid previews), even as debates swirl around it.