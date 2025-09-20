Box office: 'Jolly LLB 3' opens to ₹12.50 crore

'Jolly LLB 3's advance bookings for Saturday double

Jolly LLB 3 is now Kumar's sixth biggest opener since the pandemic, already outpacing his last release Sky Force—though Sooryavanshi still holds his top spot at ₹26.29 crore.

Advance bookings for Saturday are looking even better, with 80,000 tickets sold at major multiplexes—double what it managed on opening day—hinting at a strong weekend ahead for Kumar in 2025.