Next Article
Box office: 'Jolly LLB 3' opens to ₹12.50 crore
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 kicked off its box office run with a strong ₹12.50 crore opening on Friday.
Directed by Subhash Kapoor and featuring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, the film is getting positive buzz from both critics and audiences, giving Kumar a much-needed win after recent flops.
'Jolly LLB 3's advance bookings for Saturday double
Jolly LLB 3 is now Kumar's sixth biggest opener since the pandemic, already outpacing his last release Sky Force—though Sooryavanshi still holds his top spot at ₹26.29 crore.
Advance bookings for Saturday are looking even better, with 80,000 tickets sold at major multiplexes—double what it managed on opening day—hinting at a strong weekend ahead for Kumar in 2025.