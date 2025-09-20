'Homebound' is India's official Oscar entry! Vishal Jethwa reacts
Neeraj Ghaywan's new film Homebound has just been picked as India's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Academy Awards.
Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, it hits Indian theaters on September 26.
Jethwa said the moment "feels absolutely surreal" and that representing India "on the world's biggest cinematic stage is beyond anything I imagined when I began my journey in films."
'Homebound' marks another milestone for Indian cinema globally
Homebound follows two young men from rural India as they tackle real-life social issues, inspired by a true story from Basharat Peer.
The film has already made waves—premiering at Cannes this May and snagging second runner-up at Toronto International Film Festival's People's Choice Award.
With Karan Johar producing and Martin Scorsese as executive producer, Ghaywan says he's proud to bring Indian stories to the world.
This Oscar selection marks another milestone for Indian cinema globally.