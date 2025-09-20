'Homebound' is India's official Oscar entry! Vishal Jethwa reacts

'Homebound' marks another milestone for Indian cinema globally

Homebound follows two young men from rural India as they tackle real-life social issues, inspired by a true story from Basharat Peer.

The film has already made waves—premiering at Cannes this May and snagging second runner-up at Toronto International Film Festival's People's Choice Award.

With Karan Johar producing and Martin Scorsese as executive producer, Ghaywan says he's proud to bring Indian stories to the world.

This Oscar selection marks another milestone for Indian cinema globally.