Stephen Colbert brings back 'The Colbert Report' persona amid strike
Stephen Colbert just revived his famous "Stephen Colbert" persona from The Colbert Report on The Late Show, right after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live!
On Thursday, September 18, 2025, he kicked things off with the cheeky greeting, "Hello, nation. Daddy's home," and brought back fan-favorite bits like "The Word."
Through sharp satire, Colbert poked fun at free speech issues, joking that Americans should "give up and stop saying anything that might upset the president."
Kimmel's suspension and the ensuing media firestorm
Kimmel was taken off air following comments about MAGA Republicans distancing themselves from Tyler Robinson after the killing of Charlie Kirk.
He called out both sides for politicizing the situation, which sparked debate at Disney (ABC's parent company) over the show's future.
Colbert's segment playfully spotlighted these bigger questions around free speech and how media handles political controversies.