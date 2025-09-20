Stephen Colbert brings back 'The Colbert Report' persona amid strike Entertainment Sep 20, 2025

Stephen Colbert just revived his famous "Stephen Colbert" persona from The Colbert Report on The Late Show, right after ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live!

On Thursday, September 18, 2025, he kicked things off with the cheeky greeting, "Hello, nation. Daddy's home," and brought back fan-favorite bits like "The Word."

Through sharp satire, Colbert poked fun at free speech issues, joking that Americans should "give up and stop saying anything that might upset the president."