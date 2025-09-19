Box office: 'Jolly LLB 3' set for solid weekend
"Jolly LLB 3," the latest courtroom comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, is out now and off to a solid start—presales have already crossed ₹3.23 crore with over 1 lakh tickets snapped up.
Even though it dropped on a regular Friday (not a holiday), the film's big-name cast and franchise buzz are setting it up for a busy weekend at the box office.
Rating, runtime, cast details of 'Jolly LLB 3'
The release wasn't all smooth sailing—ticket sales were delayed by technical glitches at a national multiplex chain, and there was a brief dispute over Virtual Print Fee payments (which got sorted out).
The movie is rated U/A 16+ after minor adjustments that did not affect the plot, runs for 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 16 seconds, and brings back familiar faces like Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla alongside Kumar and Warsi.
Given the franchise's popularity, expectations are high for another fun courtroom showdown.