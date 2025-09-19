Box office: 'Jolly LLB 3' set for solid weekend

Rating, runtime, cast details of 'Jolly LLB 3'

The release wasn't all smooth sailing—ticket sales were delayed by technical glitches at a national multiplex chain, and there was a brief dispute over Virtual Print Fee payments (which got sorted out).

The movie is rated U/A 16+ after minor adjustments that did not affect the plot, runs for 2 hours, 37 minutes, and 16 seconds, and brings back familiar faces like Huma Qureshi and Saurabh Shukla alongside Kumar and Warsi.

Given the franchise's popularity, expectations are high for another fun courtroom showdown.