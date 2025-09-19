Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharaasi' heads to OTT: When, where to watch
Sivakarthikeyan's latest thriller, Madharaasi, is coming to Amazon Prime Video on October 3, 2025.
Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film follows a man with Fregoli delusion who's pulled into an undercover NIA mission amid gun violence.
It first hit theaters on September 5, 2025.
Film will be available in multiple Indian languages
After a solid four-week theatrical run, Madharaasi will stream on Prime Video and is expected to be available in multiple Indian languages, allowing more people to jump in wherever they are.
Box office collection and critical reception
The movie raked in over ₹55 crore in Tamil Nadu and nearly ₹100 crore worldwide within two weeks.
While Vidyut Jammwal's action scenes and Anirudh Ravichander's music got plenty of love, some found the plot uneven.
ETimes gave it a 3.1/5 for its fast pace and stunts, even as reviews were mixed overall.