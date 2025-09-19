Next Article
Box office collection: Sivakarthikeyan's 'Madharasi' earns ₹60cr in India
Entertainment
Madharasi, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Sivakarthikeyan, kicked off with a bang but is now seeing its collections drop fast.
After a strong ₹49cr opening week, the film's earnings have slowed to just ₹58L on day 14, bringing its total India net to ₹60.28cr.
Reasons behind film's rapid collection decline
Despite a big cast including Rukmini Vasanth and Vidyut Jammwal, Madharasi is struggling to keep viewers hooked.
Recent shows saw Tamil occupancy dip to around 13%, and tough competition from other releases isn't helping.
Even with initial positive reviews, it looks like Madharasi's initial buzz is wearing off.