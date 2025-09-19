Next Article
'Jimmey Kimmel Live!' put on hold after Trump remarks
Entertainment
ABC has put "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on hold after Jimmy Kimmel made remarks linking Charlie Kirk's shooter to Trump supporters.
The backlash was swift, with FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr calling the comments "part of an effort to lie to the American public" and stating he was looking at "remedies."
Kimmel's future on TV looks uncertain
Kimmel might look into legal options, but experts say it'll be tough to prove government pressure played a role in ABC's decision.
The network has broad rights to pull shows over controversy, so their move is pretty solid legally.
Meanwhile, Nexstar Media Group has also stopped airing the show as it seeks FCC approval for a separate deal, making things even more uncertain for Kimmel's future on TV.