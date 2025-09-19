'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' faces uncertain future after Kirk death joke
Disney execs are sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel to figure out what's next for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after ABC pulled the show.
The suspension followed Kimmel's recent comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk's death, which sparked enough controversy that the show was suspended.
Now, Disney is weighing whether—and how—the show could come back.
Kimmel's monolog drew ire from FCC chairman, Trump
During his September 15 monolog, Kimmel accused Republicans of using Kirk's death for political points and called out efforts to distance from the suspected killer, Tyler Robinson.
The remarks drew backlash: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr accused Kimmel of trying to mislead the public, and Donald Trump dismissed him as irrelevant, saying "He was fired for lack of talent," even suggesting media licenses should be reviewed.
Some ABC affiliates, like Nexstar Communications, refused to air the program altogether.
For now, the show's future is up in the air as talks continue.