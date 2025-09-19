'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' faces uncertain future after Kirk death joke

Kimmel's monolog drew ire from FCC chairman, Trump

During his September 15 monolog, Kimmel accused Republicans of using Kirk's death for political points and called out efforts to distance from the suspected killer, Tyler Robinson.

The remarks drew backlash: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr accused Kimmel of trying to mislead the public, and Donald Trump dismissed him as irrelevant, saying "He was fired for lack of talent," even suggesting media licenses should be reviewed.

Some ABC affiliates, like Nexstar Communications, refused to air the program altogether.

For now, the show's future is up in the air as talks continue.