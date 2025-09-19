Next Article
PM Modi's birthday: 'Mera Desh Pehle' musical show held
Entertainment
A musical show called "Mera Desh Pehle - The Untold Story of Narendra Modi" took over Indira Gandhi Stadium on Thursday, as part of a series of events marking PM Modi's 75th birthday.
Conceptualized by lyricist Manoj Muntashir, the event mixed music and storytelling to trace Modi's path from his childhood days to his rise as a national leader.
BJP leaders praise show, PM
Big names like singer B Praak performed, adding energy to the story.
BJP president J P Nadda praised Modi's global influence, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the show offered real insight into his inspiring journey.
Minister Kapil Mishra shared that the goal was to spark inspiration and patriotism among everyone there—making it more than just a birthday celebration.