Box office: Kalyani Priyadarshan's 'Lokah' mints ₹24cr+ in India
"Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra," directed by Dominic Arun and starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has taken 2025 by storm. With ₹24.40cr at the box office, it's now the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film this year.
Priyadarshan's heartfelt performance as Chandra really struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.
Film outperforms rivals, sets new benchmarks
The film started with a modest ₹2.7cr opening but quickly gained momentum after releasing in Telugu and Tamil too. By day four, collections soared past ₹10cr across all languages.
Outperforming rivals like "Narivetta," "Lokah" shows how strong storytelling and smart release strategies can help a film connect with fans everywhere—no matter the language.