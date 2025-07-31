Box office: Kannada film 'Su from So' rakes in ₹17cr+

Film could soon cross ₹50cr mark

What's really cool is that Su From So kept up its pace even after the weekend—weekday earnings were actually bolstered by positive word of mouth.

If this run continues, it could soon join the exclusive club of Kannada films crossing ₹50cr—a milestone reached by fewer than 10 movies so far.

Still playing in theaters, Su From So is shaping up to be one of this year's big wins for Kannada cinema!