Box office: Kannada film 'Su from So' rakes in ₹17cr+
Su From So, the new Kannada horror-comedy starring JP Thuminad and Shaneel Gautham, is making waves at the box office. Released on July 25, 2025, it pulled in an impressive ₹17.20cr in just six days across Karnataka.
Directed by Thuminad himself and produced by Light Buddha Films, the film kicked off strong with a ₹6.8cr opening weekend.
Film could soon cross ₹50cr mark
What's really cool is that Su From So kept up its pace even after the weekend—weekday earnings were actually bolstered by positive word of mouth.
If this run continues, it could soon join the exclusive club of Kannada films crossing ₹50cr—a milestone reached by fewer than 10 movies so far.
Still playing in theaters, Su From So is shaping up to be one of this year's big wins for Kannada cinema!