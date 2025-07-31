Next Article
FB group with 15k members shares morphed photos of actor
Kochi City Cyber Police have launched a case after a woman actor found her morphed photos being shared in a huge Facebook group—about 15,000 members—with a fake account made in her name.
She says this was done to damage her reputation and dignity, and the police are treating it seriously.
Case booked under tough cyber laws
Officers have booked the case under tough cyber laws for stalking, identity theft, and sharing obscene content online.
The investigation is on to track down who's behind the fake account and image misuse.
This case is another reminder to stay alert online—and that cyber cops aren't taking these violations lightly.