Box office: 'Kantara' overtakes 'Baahubali,' becomes India's 12th highest-grossing film

'Kantara' now aims to beat 'Gadar 2'

With no major new releases before Diwali, Kantara: Chapter 1 kept up its momentum, earning ₹39cr on Saturday and another ₹40cr on Sunday.

Starring Shetty and Gulshan Devaiah, the movie is now eyeing Gadar 2's record next.

Fans can also look forward to a third installment in the series, while Baahubali - The Epic gets a special re-release on October 31 for its 10th anniversary this year.