Next Article
Box office: 'Kantara' overtakes 'Baahubali,' becomes India's 12th highest-grossing film
Entertainment
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 just climbed to India's 12th highest-grossing film, overtaking Baahubali: The Beginning. It pulled in a massive ₹438.65cr nett—leaving behind other big names like Jailer and Sanju.
The film's second weekend was especially strong, with Friday alone adding ₹22.25cr to its total.
'Kantara' now aims to beat 'Gadar 2'
With no major new releases before Diwali, Kantara: Chapter 1 kept up its momentum, earning ₹39cr on Saturday and another ₹40cr on Sunday.
Starring Shetty and Gulshan Devaiah, the movie is now eyeing Gadar 2's record next.
Fans can also look forward to a third installment in the series, while Baahubali - The Epic gets a special re-release on October 31 for its 10th anniversary this year.