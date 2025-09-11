Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' nears ₹250cr, sets new records

'Mahavatar Narsimha' sparks trend for mythological animated films

This movie isn't just a hit—it's now India's highest-grossing animated film ever and ranks 50th among all Hindi films for box office earnings.

Its success is inspiring more Indian mythological animated movies like Vayuputra and Kurukshetra, hinting at a new wave of ambitious storytelling in animation.

Plus, Mahavatar Narsimha is just the first chapter in a planned seven-part Mahavatar Universe exploring different avatars of Lord Vishnu.