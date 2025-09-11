Next Article
Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' nears ₹250cr, sets new records
Mahavatar Narsimha, the animated film directed by Ashwin Kumar, is on the verge of hitting ₹250 crore at the box office after seven weeks in theaters.
Released in multiple languages, it's done especially well in Hindi, which brought in ₹186.95 crore out of its total ₹249.05 crore so far.
'Mahavatar Narsimha' sparks trend for mythological animated films
This movie isn't just a hit—it's now India's highest-grossing animated film ever and ranks 50th among all Hindi films for box office earnings.
Its success is inspiring more Indian mythological animated movies like Vayuputra and Kurukshetra, hinting at a new wave of ambitious storytelling in animation.
Plus, Mahavatar Narsimha is just the first chapter in a planned seven-part Mahavatar Universe exploring different avatars of Lord Vishnu.