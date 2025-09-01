Box office: 'Mahavtar Narsimha' beats 'Housefull 5' in 38 days

Film's total collection across languages

Blending mythology with real emotion, Mahavtar Narsimha connected with viewers of all ages.

The film started slow but picked up speed thanks to glowing reviews and strong word-of-mouth, crossing ₹85cr by week two—even while competing against major releases like Coolie and War 2.

With total earnings across languages now at ₹244.29cr, it's on track to become India's first animated film to cross the ₹250cr mark—a sign that Bollywood is ready for more bold animated stories.