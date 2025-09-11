Box office monster will eat successful people up: Manoj Bajpayee
Actor Manoj Bajpayee is worried about Bollywood's growing obsession with box office numbers, calling it a "monster" that could eventually harm those who created it.
His comments come ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Jugnuma, which has already received international acclaim under the title The Fable.
He shared, "This has been created by our own successful people, and one day it will eat them up."
Bajpayee on impact of 'BO monster'
Bajpayee says judging films only by their earnings hurts independent movies and creativity.
He pointed out that even OTT platforms—once known for unique content—are now chasing mainstream hits.
If indie films keep getting sidelined, Indian cinema could lose its artistic edge.
He praised Big B's approach to films
He gave a shoutout to Amitabh Bachchan for balancing big blockbusters with smaller, meaningful roles—helping keep cinema diverse and genuine.
Bajpayee believes supporting indie projects is essential for keeping Indian films rich and interesting.
Bajpayee on Jugnuma's journey
Despite pressures on streaming platforms to back only big projects, Bajpayee says he'll keep fighting for all kinds of stories.
His internationally acclaimed film Jugnuma (The Fable), directed by Raam Reddy and starring Priyanka Bose, Deepak Dobriyal, and Tillotama Shome, is scheduled to release in Indian theaters on September 12.