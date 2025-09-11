Box office monster will eat successful people up: Manoj Bajpayee Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is worried about Bollywood's growing obsession with box office numbers, calling it a "monster" that could eventually harm those who created it.

His comments come ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Jugnuma, which has already received international acclaim under the title The Fable.

He shared, "This has been created by our own successful people, and one day it will eat them up."