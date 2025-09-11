'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2': Who is Lucky Mehta
Lucky Mehta is now part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which made its comeback on July 29, 25 years after the original.
The show brings back Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in lead roles, with Mehta playing Noena's sister.
You can catch it on Star Plus or stream it on JioHotstar.
More than a role for Mehta
For Mehta, this role is more than just another job—it fulfills her late father's wish for her to work with Ektaa Kapoor, the show's creator.
She describes joining the series as an emotional milestone and a special way to honor his memory.
Even with other offers on the table, she chose this one because of its personal meaning and legacy.
Journey so far
Originally from Rajasthan, Mehta began her TV journey in 2016 with Sasural Simar Ka.
Since then, she's been known for standout roles in Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot, Swaragini, Siddhivinayak, and Jaanki—winning fans for her versatility in both lead and antagonist roles.
She credits her growth to dedication and hard work along the way.