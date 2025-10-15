Next Article
Box office: Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG' struggles
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG started strong but is now losing steam at the box office. By day 20, it earned just ₹40 lakh, bringing its India total to ₹191.9 crore.
The movie's audience turnout has dropped, with only 18% occupancy in Telugu theaters on October 14, 2025.
More about the film
Directed by Sujeeth, OG has received mixed feedback—an ETimes review states the film leans heavily on star power, often at the cost of layered storytelling and character arcs.
The second week saw an 89% revenue drop, ending at ₹18.5 crore.
On the bright side, Thaman's music is getting lots of love, and the cast includes Priyanka Arul Mohan and Emraan Hashmi.