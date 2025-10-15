'Demon Slayer' breaks records as highest-grossing international film in US
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle, the latest action-fantasy anime based on Koyoharu Gotouge's hit manga, just made history as the highest-grossing international film ever in the US.
Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by Ufotable, it follows Tanjiro and friends battling demons, and hit US theaters on September 12, 2025 via Crunchyroll.
'Infinity Castle' beats 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon'
Infinity Castle pulled in $128.6 million in the US, overtaking Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon's long-standing record. Its opening weekend alone brought in $70 million—the biggest anime debut ever.
Back home in Japan, it raked in $245.8 million with over 25 million tickets sold, making it Japan's second-highest-grossing movie.
Global box office success
Globally, Infinity Castle has earned a massive $648 million so far (with South Korea adding about $41 million), ranking as 2025's fifth-biggest film worldwide.
It kicks off a planned trilogy and features an English dub cast including Channing Tatum and Zach Aguilar—helping it connect with fans everywhere.
If you're into epic anime adventures or just want to see what all the buzz is about, this one is hard to miss!