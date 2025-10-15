'Demon Slayer' breaks records as highest-grossing international film in US

Infinity Castle pulled in $128.6 million in the US, overtaking Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon's long-standing record. Its opening weekend alone brought in $70 million—the biggest anime debut ever. Back home in Japan , it raked in $245.8 million with over 25 million tickets sold, making it Japan's second-highest-grossing movie.

Global box office success

Globally, Infinity Castle has earned a massive $648 million so far (with South Korea adding about $41 million), ranking as 2025's fifth-biggest film worldwide.

It kicks off a planned trilogy and features an English dub cast including Channing Tatum and Zach Aguilar—helping it connect with fans everywhere.

If you're into epic anime adventures or just want to see what all the buzz is about, this one is hard to miss!