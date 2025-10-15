Next Article
Moog Suresh to make directorial debut with 'Kshameyirali Thande'
Entertainment
Beloved Kannada actor M N Suresha (Moog Suresh) is making his directorial debut with Kshameyirali Thande, bringing together a cast that includes Manjunath Hegde, Renuka Mali, Moog Suresh, Shrimanth, Vinaya Shetty, and Rekha Sagar.
Film in post-production now
The movie dives into the ups and downs of father-son relationships and pokes at India's obsession with government jobs.
With music by Vivek Chakravarthi and a talented crew, Suresha's move from actor to director is a significant transition.
The film is in post-production now, and looks set to offer both heartfelt drama and thoughtful social commentary.