Meghan Markle announces 'With Love, Meghan' holiday special
Meghan Markle just announced that her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, is getting a holiday special this November—even though Season 2 didn't pull big numbers or win over critics.
She shared the news at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit on October 14 and says she's still excited about what's next for the series.
Meghan shrugs off negative reviews, says show speaks to fans
Season 1 of With Love, Meghan had a strong start back in March 2025 with 2.6 million viewers.
But Season 2 struggled to keep up, drawing 500,000 fewer viewers than Season 1 in its first week and failing to crack Netflix's Top 10 list.
Critics called it "tone deaf" and "so boring," but Meghan isn't fazed—she says her show speaks to its loyal fans and shrugs off negative reviews as people just "trying to pay their bills."
Holiday special part of Meghan's 1st-look deal with Netflix
The upcoming holiday special is part of her ongoing first-look deal with Netflix (after her $100 million exclusive contract ended).
She hinted at mixing things up with shorter content: "Eight episodes for two seasons — it's a lot of work." and "how can I give you a recipe in two minutes?"
So expect some fresh formats ahead as she keeps experimenting.