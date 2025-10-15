Meghan Markle announces 'With Love, Meghan' holiday special

Meghan shrugs off negative reviews, says show speaks to fans

Season 1 of With Love, Meghan had a strong start back in March 2025 with 2.6 million viewers.

But Season 2 struggled to keep up, drawing 500,000 fewer viewers than Season 1 in its first week and failing to crack Netflix's Top 10 list.

Critics called it "tone deaf" and "so boring," but Meghan isn't fazed—she says her show speaks to its loyal fans and shrugs off negative reviews as people just "trying to pay their bills."