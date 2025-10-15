Next Article
NewsBytes Explainer: Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies's success with newcomers
Entertainment
Director Kiran Rao went against the usual Bollywood playbook by casting newcomers in her recent film, Laapataa Ladies.
She wanted the story to feel believable, explaining that fresh talent would bring authenticity to the film.
How 'Laapataa Ladies' became a hit
Rao shot the movie on real locations like railway stations and pushed through pandemic challenges, all to keep things genuine.
Releasing a film without big stars was a risk, but her focus paid off—Laapataa Ladies found success in theaters and on streaming platforms, showing that bold choices can really connect with audiences.