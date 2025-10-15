Rihanna's Fenty foundation joins GPT-4, YouTube in Time's Hall of Fame

Other products on the list

Fenty Beauty didn't just make headlines—it pushed other brands to step up their shade ranges too, making the whole industry more inclusive.

Rihanna kept things moving with launches like the Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation and Eaze Drop Tint Stick for different coverage vibes.

Also on Time's 2025 list: L'Oreal Professionnel AirLight Pro Hair Dryer, showing how beauty is getting more innovative all around.