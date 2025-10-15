Rihanna's Fenty foundation joins GPT-4, YouTube in Time's Hall of Fame
Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation was named to Time magazine's Best Inventions Hall of Fame.
Launched back in 2017, this foundation changed the game with its 52 shades, setting a new bar for inclusivity and helping more people find their perfect match.
Now, it stands alongside big names like YouTube and OpenAI's GPT-4 in Time's Hall of Fame.
Other products on the list
Fenty Beauty didn't just make headlines—it pushed other brands to step up their shade ranges too, making the whole industry more inclusive.
Rihanna kept things moving with launches like the Soft'Lit Naturally Luminous Longwear Foundation and Eaze Drop Tint Stick for different coverage vibes.
Also on Time's 2025 list: L'Oreal Professionnel AirLight Pro Hair Dryer, showing how beauty is getting more innovative all around.