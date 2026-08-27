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Home / News / Entertainment News / Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' stays strong; grosses ₹98cr in India
Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' stays strong; grosses ₹98cr in India
'Irumudi' box office collection

Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' stays strong; grosses ₹98cr in India

By Shreya Mukherjee
Aug 27, 2026
10:27 am
What's the story

Ravi Teja's film, Irumudi, has been performing well at the box office in its first week. The Telugu action drama reportedly earned an estimated India net collection of ₹10.2 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday), taking its total to ₹85.25 crore in India net collections so far, per Sacnilk. The India gross is at ₹98.9 crore. Despite facing competition from films like Toxic and DC, Irumudi continues to hold good screens across theaters.

Box office performance

'Irumudi': Looking at the day-wise collection

The film's Day 6 collection saw a 16.4% drop from the previous day's earnings.

Irumudi was screened in 2,313 shows on Wednesday with an overall occupancy of 78.2%.

On Tuesday, it had a higher occupancy of 62.3% across 3,292 shows and earned ₹12.2 crore before dropping to ₹10.2 crore on Wednesday.

Regional earnings

'Irumudi': Breakup of Day 6 in numbers

The Telugu version of Irumudi continued to lead the domestic performance on Day 6, earning ₹10.18 crore in India net collections.

It was screened across 2,276 shows and registered an overall occupancy of 77.62%.

The film's total India gross collection for Day 6 stood at ₹11.85 crore, with major contributions from Andhra Pradesh-Telangana (₹10.75 crore) and Karnataka (₹80 lakh).

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International earnings

International earnings and worldwide gross collections

Irumudi also added ₹75 lakh to its overseas gross on Day 6, taking its cumulative overseas collection to ₹17.25 crore.

The emotional father-daughter drama has managed to earn a total worldwide gross of ₹116.15 crore, which includes earnings from both domestic and international markets.

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