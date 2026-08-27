Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' stays strong; grosses ₹98cr in India
What's the story
Ravi Teja's film, Irumudi, has been performing well at the box office in its first week. The Telugu action drama reportedly earned an estimated India net collection of ₹10.2 crore on Day 6 (Wednesday), taking its total to ₹85.25 crore in India net collections so far, per Sacnilk. The India gross is at ₹98.9 crore. Despite facing competition from films like Toxic and DC, Irumudi continues to hold good screens across theaters.
Box office performance
'Irumudi': Looking at the day-wise collection
The film's Day 6 collection saw a 16.4% drop from the previous day's earnings.
Irumudi was screened in 2,313 shows on Wednesday with an overall occupancy of 78.2%.
On Tuesday, it had a higher occupancy of 62.3% across 3,292 shows and earned ₹12.2 crore before dropping to ₹10.2 crore on Wednesday.
Regional earnings
'Irumudi': Breakup of Day 6 in numbers
The Telugu version of Irumudi continued to lead the domestic performance on Day 6, earning ₹10.18 crore in India net collections.
It was screened across 2,276 shows and registered an overall occupancy of 77.62%.
The film's total India gross collection for Day 6 stood at ₹11.85 crore, with major contributions from Andhra Pradesh-Telangana (₹10.75 crore) and Karnataka (₹80 lakh).
International earnings
International earnings and worldwide gross collections
Irumudi also added ₹75 lakh to its overseas gross on Day 6, taking its cumulative overseas collection to ₹17.25 crore.
The emotional father-daughter drama has managed to earn a total worldwide gross of ₹116.15 crore, which includes earnings from both domestic and international markets.