Ravi Teja's 'Irumudi' stays strong; grosses ₹98cr in India

The film's Day 6 collection saw a 16.4% drop from the previous day's earnings.

Irumudi was screened in 2,313 shows on Wednesday with an overall occupancy of 78.2%.

On Tuesday, it had a higher occupancy of 62.3% across 3,292 shows and earned ₹12.2 crore before dropping to ₹10.2 crore on Wednesday.