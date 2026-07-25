'Jana Nayagan' sees sharp drop, but global collections near ₹115cr

On its second day, Jana Nayagan earned an estimated ₹21.15 crore net in India, marking a 50.5% decline from its opening-day collection of ₹42.7 crore net.

The film's total India net collection now stands at ₹63.85 crore, according to Sacnilk.

In international markets, it grossed ₹10 crore on the second day, raising the overseas gross total to ₹37.5 crore and worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹112.5 crore.