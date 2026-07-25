'Jana Nayagan' sees sharp drop, but global collections near ₹115cr
What's the story
The Tamil action film Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju, witnessed a significant drop in its box-office collections on the second day. Despite opening strongly, the film's earnings fell by over 50% on Friday. However, it still managed to cross the ₹50 crore net mark in India within two days of its release.
Earnings breakdown
Day 2 collection: 'Jana Nayagan' minted ₹21.15 crore net
On its second day, Jana Nayagan earned an estimated ₹21.15 crore net in India, marking a 50.5% decline from its opening-day collection of ₹42.7 crore net.
The film's total India net collection now stands at ₹63.85 crore, according to Sacnilk.
In international markets, it grossed ₹10 crore on the second day, raising the overseas gross total to ₹37.5 crore and worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹112.5 crore.
Occupancy rates
Tamil version leads earnings on Day 2
The Tamil version of Jana Nayagan contributed the most to the film's earnings on Friday, raking in ₹17.95 crore net.
The Hindi and Telugu versions added ₹1.85 crore net and ₹1.35 crore net on Day 2, respectively.
The film reportedly recorded an overall occupancy of 44.33%, with audience turnout increasing throughout the day from 32.77% in morning shows to a peak of 60.31% during night shows.
Regional dominance
Tamil Nadu was the top contributor on Friday
Tamil Nadu was the top contributor to Jana Nayagan's box office performance on Day 2, with the state grossing ₹15 crore.
Karnataka followed with ₹3.22 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed ₹2 crore and Kerala added another ₹2 crore.
The rest of India accounted for ₹2.5 crore gross, bringing the film's total Day 2 India gross collection to ₹24.72 crore.
Critical response
Know more about the film
Jana Nayagan has been receiving mixed reviews from both audiences and critics.
Vijay's final film, it was earlier scheduled to release in January 2026 but was pushed due to a longstanding dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
The movie also stars Bobby Deol as the main antagonist and is directed by H Vinoth.
It features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan.