'Mirzapur: The Movie' sees drop; total collection nears ₹290cr
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Mirzapur: The Movie, featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal, has witnessed a significant drop in its box office collections. On Wednesday (Day 13), the film earned ₹4 crore from 6,991 shows across India. This is a steep decline of over 27.3% from Tuesday's earnings of ₹5.5 crore from nearly the same number of shows.
Global earnings
Domestic gross collections and worldwide numbers
Despite the drop in domestic collections, Mirzapur: The Movie is inching closer to the ₹300 crore mark worldwide.
With Wednesday's earnings, the total gross collections in India have reached ₹237.89 crore and net domestic earnings have increased to ₹199.7 crore.
Overseas, the film's earnings remain unchanged at ₹1 crore, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹49 crore and worldwide collections to a staggering ₹286.89 crore.
Collection details
Film's journey so far and comparisons with other titles
The film had an impressive opening, earning ₹25.75 crore on its first Friday. It collected ₹32 crore on Saturday and ₹36 crore on Sunday.
However, the collections dipped to ₹16 crore on Monday and further to ₹15.6 crore on Tuesday before witnessing a significant drop on Wednesday.
Despite this decline, the film has surpassed Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla lifetime collection of ₹182.36 crore net in India and Suriya's Karuppu, which earned ₹198 crore net in India.
Occupancy details
Overall occupancy rate and show timings on Wednesday
On its 13th day, Mirzapur: The Movie recorded an overall occupancy rate of 16.49%, a significant drop from the previous day's figure of 27.4%.
Morning shows saw a lower occupancy of 10.69%, which increased to 16.92% in the afternoon, and further rose to 20.08% by night shows.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film is produced under Excel Entertainment's banner by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.