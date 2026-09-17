'Mirzapur: The Movie' sees drop; total collection nears ₹290cr

Despite the drop in domestic collections, Mirzapur: The Movie is inching closer to the ₹300 crore mark worldwide.

With Wednesday's earnings, the total gross collections in India have reached ₹237.89 crore and net domestic earnings have increased to ₹199.7 crore.

Overseas, the film's earnings remain unchanged at ₹1 crore, bringing its total overseas gross to ₹49 crore and worldwide collections to a staggering ₹286.89 crore.